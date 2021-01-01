Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $41.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.40. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 864,960 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.78. The stock has a market cap of £250.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

