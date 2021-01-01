Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Itron were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $910,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $97.79.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

