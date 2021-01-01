Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 20,773 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 20,773 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $385,754.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,729.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44.

On Monday, November 16th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.82 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $473.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waterstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

