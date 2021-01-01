Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Shares Gap Up to $276.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.00, but opened at $286.00. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) shares last traded at $283.84, with a volume of 4,234 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.88.
About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
Featured Article: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.