Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Shares Gap Up to $276.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.00, but opened at $286.00. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) shares last traded at $283.84, with a volume of 4,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

