Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $232.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.00, but opened at $241.28. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 4,406 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

