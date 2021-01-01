Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $39.50

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $41.50. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 235,307 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.03. The stock has a market cap of £54.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

In related news, insider Robert Neale purchased 52,566 shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

About Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

