Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.70. Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 617,512 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £163.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.66.

Get Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Colin Andrew Smith sold 35,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £12,636.36 ($16,509.49).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.