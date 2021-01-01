Financial Comparison: Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) versus Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Protective Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.84 -$47.30 million N/A N/A Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.39 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sirius International Insurance Group and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54% Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02%

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

