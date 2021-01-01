Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Critical Survey

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Grupo TMM, S.A.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.78 Grupo TMM, S.A.B. $76.69 million 0.23 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Grupo TMM, S.A.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo TMM, S.A.B. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Grupo TMM, S.A.B..

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Grupo TMM, S.A.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grupo TMM, S.A.B. -14.24% -7.83% -4.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Grupo TMM, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Grupo TMM, S.A.B. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Grupo TMM, S.A.B.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 27 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.