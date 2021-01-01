Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

