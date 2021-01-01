Strs Ohio Invests $142,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.