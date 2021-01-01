Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

