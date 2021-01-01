LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

