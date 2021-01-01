Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.88). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.94 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

