Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.88). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.94 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.