Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Vera Bradley worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock worth $404,889. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

