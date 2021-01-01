Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 4,750 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Greif by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 435.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

