Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 4,750 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.