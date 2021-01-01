Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $22,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 39.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $120.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

