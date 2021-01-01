Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,350 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Tricida worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,059,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

