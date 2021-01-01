California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,278 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,708 shares of company stock worth $64,228 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

