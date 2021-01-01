California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

