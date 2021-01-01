The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 928 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $867.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 322.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

