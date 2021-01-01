The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 928 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TTD opened at $801.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $867.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 322.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
