California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Waitr worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

