Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $620.76 million, a PE ratio of -549.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

