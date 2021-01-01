Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 170.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

NYSE CLS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

