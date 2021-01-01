Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after buying an additional 415,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in STORE Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

