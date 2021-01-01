Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

