Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,532 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,715 shares of company stock worth $1,750,742. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

