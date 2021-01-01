YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,060.00

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 15586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 948.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53.

Get YouGov plc (YOU.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other YouGov plc (YOU.L) news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06). Also, insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £231,250 ($302,129.61).

About YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.