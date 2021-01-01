Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,710.00

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,710 ($61.54) and last traded at GBX 4,710 ($61.54), with a volume of 36022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,640 ($60.62).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,624.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,520.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10.

Get Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.