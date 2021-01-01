Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) Trading Up 55.6%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) were up 55.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 379,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 139,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

