Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $14.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 20,678 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

