DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.45

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.45 and traded as low as $220.00. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 23,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

