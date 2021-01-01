$2.39 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.20.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.