Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of AX opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

