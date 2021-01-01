Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $479,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $30.94 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

