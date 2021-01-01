Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will announce $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $239.80 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $208.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $879.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.30 million to $881.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

