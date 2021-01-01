Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average is $204.06. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

