NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

