Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,696,807.63 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.