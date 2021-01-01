Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

CPE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 136,927 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

