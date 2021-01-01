Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $388,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 74.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

