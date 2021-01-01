Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

