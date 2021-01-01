Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 534.1% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crown by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 185,794 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

