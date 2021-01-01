Codex Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

