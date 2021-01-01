1,000 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

