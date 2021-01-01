Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $61.47 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

