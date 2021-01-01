South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 111.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 109.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after buying an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 133.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after buying an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in South State by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.30 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

