Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,179 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Cryoport worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.