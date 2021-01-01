Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,095 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

