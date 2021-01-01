USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $683.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.